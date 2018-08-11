Welcome to TD Bank!

TD Bank attempted to advise all customers that we had made the decision to move our bank operations and some types of personal Savings Accounts to our Netherlands office, including the servicing of these accounts. Unfortunately, certain account types are no longer supported and these were closed on 13 July 2018. If your Savings Account had a positive balance when we closed it, simply contact us to recover any positive balance.

With regard to Brexit, we wish to confirm that your savings will remain safe and unaffected in all Brexit scenarios, including a 'no-deal' Brexit. In addition, we would like to remind you that your deposits are protected by the Dutch Guarantee Scheme. If you have set up your account access, you will continue to be able to view and manage your savings through the TD Secure Customer Portal and TD Bank App.